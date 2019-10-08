Black Georgia Deputy Forced To Resign After He ‘Disgraced The Uniform’ By Wearing An Afro Wig On Duty [Video]

Former DeKalb County Deputy Antonio Perryman was forced into retirement after he allegedly disgraced the uniform by wearing an afro wig while on duty.

Perryman’s was set to celebrate his 20 year career with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, but three days before the milestone, he was forced to resign.

According to Atlanta’s ABC affiliate, Perry was trying to have a little fun when he wore an afro wig while directing traffic in front of the court building. Several people took pictures of him and posted them on social media — peep the clip above.

But a superior officer, Deputy Sheriff Melody Maddox, was not amused. Maddox claimed both she and Sheriff Jeffrey Mann were disappointed in Perryman’s stunt, and as punishment, he was forced into retirement, he told WSB-TV.

“I was later informed by Chief Maddox that she and the sheriff were totally upset over the Afro wig and told me that I disgraced the uniform,” Perryman said. “When she told me that, I just got numb. Like ‘I disgraced the uniform?’” Perryman continued. “And in my mind, I’m here saying that we got a sheriff running through Piedmont Park from the police like it’s an episode of Cops.”

He’s referring to the charge of indecency and obstruction filed against Sheriff Mann in 2017 after he was caught on video running from cops in a park, per New York Daily News. Mann pleaded guilty to lesser charges, but his state law enforcement certificate was revoked. He’s still appealing that decision, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Perryman planned to retire from the force once he amassed 20 years.

“My plan was to finish with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office with 20 years of service and I got robbed from that,” he said.

One twitter user responded to the story by noting: “What a terrible decision for a guy who served his community for 20 years. How about a couple days suspension without pay and let the guy retire.”

Do you agree?

