It’s National Police Week, Here Are Some Black Officers!
Posted May 14, 2019
Via @ohiogoingblue : “My little brother, Eric Williams, is a great cop and an excellent human being! This little girl is having hard times and he felt inclined to buy her shoes, flowers and lunch! He just wanted to brighten her day!” We are so proud of BSPA Eric Williams. #tbt
Its no #AprilFoolsJoke - we really DO have a new BSPA Officer of the Month! P.O. Maliko Hamadi did not have a traditional journey to becoming a Cleveland Division of Police Officer; a refugee from Jilib, Somalia, he came to the United States in 2007 and moved to Cleveland to pursue a career in law enforcement. Click here theblackshield.org/member-of-the-month to learn more about Patrol Officer Maliko Hamadi. #bspa216
Did you miss this report by @frankwileyjr about Progress with Chess? “It teaches them immediate consequences to their actions. It teaches them accomplishment,” said Detective Carl Bowers. “You see the best and the brightest. Kids that maybe can throw a football. Kids that can think and use their minds to achieve. To us, chess is life.” #bspa216
A mid-day #throwbackthursday featuring @rolandsmartin and Dennis Ivey. #bspa216 | theblackshield.org
Thank you for you service!!! 💅🏽💪🏽👮🏽♀️🙏🏽 #BeverlyHarvard Swipe for story..... #policeofficer #policewoman #blackpoliceofficers #black inlawenforcement #blackpioneers #blackexcellence #armedandsexy #girlholdmyhand #siswatchmysix
#WHYISERVE for that face right there! @axon_technology #blackcops #blackpoliceofficers #blackpolice
Proper Officer #lapd #blackcopblackcopblackcop #krsone #blackpolice #blackpoliceofficers #respect
