Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin After Critics Slam Her For Breastfeeding Their 4-Year-Old [Video]

Coco Austin says breastfeeding is “a mother’s calling,” which is why she’s still nursing her 4-year-old daughter with rapper/actor Ice-T.

Austin took to Instagram to share her nursing journey, writing: “I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called Nursing,” the 40-year-old mom captioned photos of her breastfeeding Chanel, who turns 4 in November.

“I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week,” she continued. They told me I don’t want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise..I hung in there and now almost 4 years later Chanel still wants the boob.”

Coco said it’s more for comfort and child eats a regular diet but still nurses at nap time and night time.

“I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know,” she added, using the hashtag #normalizebreastfeeding.

While many praised Coco for sharing her long-term breastfeeding journey, others criticized her for nursing a toddler.

One mom shared: “I nursed all 4 of my sons my first and my 3rd for 3 years and my 2nd and 4th weened themselves after a year. My 1st and 3rd never get sick. It’s from nursing them for so long. Nothing can compare to mothers milk. Great job babe.”

Another said, “Good for you for not being ashamed of breastfeeding your ‘older’ child,” adding that she was “pressured” into weaning one child a few months after she turned 2.

“Disturbing,” another wrote.

Coco wrote in more detail about breastfeeding on her blog.

Meanwhile, Ice-T defended his wife against the critics when TMZ caught up with the “Law & Order: SVU” star outside the Paley Center in New York City on Sept. 25.

“They make it like the baby only…breastfeeds,” he told the outlet. “Every once in a while, y’know what I’m saying, the kid wants to get close to her mom. That’s what they do.”

