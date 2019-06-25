Khao Releases Historic West Coast Anthem ‘Unified’ With Nipsey Hussle, Ice-T And Others

Multi-platinum, super producer Khao is looking to make history this year by assembling one of the most groundbreaking projects ever in Hip Hop – Bad Brains Forever, which will feature more than 60 of the nation’s top recording artists on 13 tracks.

During BET Awards Weekend in Los Angeles, Khao released his new single “Unified,” a high powered West Coast Unification track that includes the late, iconic figure Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, The Game, Mozzy, G Perico, Problem, E-40 and after 20 years away from the mic…Ice-T!

“Unified” is certain to shake up the music world, not only as a result of the poignant lyrics displayed by Nipsey Hussle, but because each artist on the song brings their own unique style and cadence that is accentuated by Khao’s high octane production. This is truly a track for the ages, and one that reinvigorates the raw West Coast sound that has for years been clouded by the popularity of Atlanta’s musical influence.

“I am very excited for the world to hear “Unified” because it is the West Coast at its finest,” said Khao, who was born in Los Angeles. “I am combining legends from three different eras and there is nothing else like this. Also, when people hear Nipsey’s verse, they will be in awe. It’s so foretelling.”

Some of the proceeds from the single will benefit Nipsey Hussle’s Crenshaw community, with educational resources being provided by Khao’s non-profit organization Bridge DA Gap, which he established in 2008.

“Nipsey and I were both very passionate about uplifting and restoring inner city communities,” said Khao. “We both wanted something truly epic for the West Coast. Not only were we restoring this magical sound – but creating peace in the West Coast community by bringing the ‘Bloods’ and ‘Crips’ together and unifying people through music.”

“Unified” is currently available for download on all platforms. For more information on Khao, visit www.kmgdistro.com or follow him on Instagram @Khaomusic. To learn more about his non-profit organization, Bridge DA Gap, visit www.bridgedagap.com . Listen to the song Above.

