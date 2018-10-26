Ice-T Arrested In NYC After Failing To Pay Toll

Ice-T was arrested Wednesday for blowing through a toll without paying at the George Washington Bridge, Page Six reports.

The former rap star and his wife Coco Austin were reportedly so calm that she even began breastfeeding their 2 ½-year-old daughter on the side of the road.

via Page Six:

The “Law & Order” star was busted at about 6:56 a.m. by Port Authority Police, who alleged the McLaren sports car he was driving was not registered and didn’t have license plates.

A spy on the scene told “Page Six TV” that Coco and their baby “were in a blue Range Rover behind him when he was arrested. She got out of her car. Everyone was calm, especially Coco, who proceeded to breast-feed their daughter — taking her breast out and getting to work!”

Ice-T told TMZ that it was a simple mistake… he forgot his E-ZPass because he has so many sports cars. He went straight to the set of “Law & Order: SVU” after his release.

Meanwhile, Coco says she’s still breastfeeding her daughter because it provides “comfort.”

Sharing a photo of baby Chanel Nicole resting on her chest, Austin wrote on the ‘gram: “I follow some mother [empowering] pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that. @babychanelnicole has made me a more sensitive person now that I’m older.”

The image sparked chatter and criticism in the comments section, prompting one follower to write: “You just wanted to show how ridiculous your oversize boobs are.”

But many came to Coco’s defense.

“Don’t let anybody tell you when to stop nursing! I’m still nursing my fourth child. She’s 2 ½. I’m holding onto these last precious moments that only I can give her. Comfort, security and so much love. It’s beautiful that you’re breastfeeding and open about it. I respect that,” another wrote.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE