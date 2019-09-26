Will Smith Reveals He ‘Can Go Three Days Without’ Having A Bowel Movement [Video]

Will Smith and the rest of his family appeared on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk” on Monday, and they dished about health, and wellness, and Will revealing that he can go three days without passing a bowel movement.

During the conversation with wife Jada, mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and his kids, Willow, Jaden, and Trey, Smith said sometimes he “can go three days without it,” to which Jaden, responded “That’s why your farts smell like that.”

“It’s your food combining,” Jada added. “If you’re gonna eat broccoli and then ice cream? Chocolate cake and an apple? That’s why he smells the way he does.”

“How many times do y’all poop in the course of a day?” Will asked his family.

Jada: “[Holding up three fingers]: Three times a day for me.”

Smith went on to explain that he has an “old man bladder,” and gets out of bed to go to the bathroom about five times a night.

“I’mma just get a diaper,” he said. “I’mma straight just pee in the bed. I’m straight peein’ in the bed.”

The family then got into the topic of constipation, with Will noting “I’m constipated a lot,” he says. “I’ll drink a bottle of water in the morning, and then I’ll drink a cup of coffee, and that makes me go. To the bathroom.”

After Adrienne Banfield-Jones reveals that she’s “gassy all the time,” Smith says the too farts but adds: “I like being gassy.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Jaden admits that eating arugula makes him really horny, which happens at the 20 minute mark in the clip above.

