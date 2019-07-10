Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Launch Media Venture

CLOSE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are looking to expand their brands under a new corporate umbrella.

The Hollywood power couple on Wednesday announced the launch of a new media venture.

According to a statement, Westbrook Inc. will be a cross-platform holding company “formed to execute the Smith family’s global content and commerce business strategy.”

In a statement, the couple said Westbrook’s mission is “to spread positive ideas, art and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives.”

Westbrook Studios will serve as the studio home to all new premium TV and motion picture projects. It currently serves “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook Watch series featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The company will also develop projects as starring vehicles for Will Smith.

