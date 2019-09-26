Cardi B Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted On Photoshoot [Video]

In the upcoming episode of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” Cardi B recalls the time she was sexually harassed during a magazine photo shoot.

The “Money” rapper doesn’t identify the pervy photog or the publication, but suggests the incident occurred earlier in her career.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d*ck out,” she tells host Angie Martinez. “I was so f*cking mad, and it’s just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Cardi said she immediately bailed on the shoot.

“And you know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’” she told Martinez. “When I see the Me Too movement—there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like [they] make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullshit. It happens, really, every day.”

When asked if she still experiences sexual misconduct at this stage of her career, Cardi replies, “I wish a n***a would.”

“I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram,” she says.

Later during the interview with Angie, Cardi B recalls her stripper days and her first time having sex with Offset. She also discuss motherhood and her daughter Kulture, noting that she has always wanted a daughter.

“Untold Stories of Hip Hop” airs 10 p.m. ET Thursday on WE tv.

