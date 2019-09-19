Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Names Jim Jones, Cardi B As Gang Members In Trial

On Thursday, (Sept. 19), Tekashi 6ix9ine took the stand for day three of his testimony against former Nine Trey associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack’. His hours-long testimony was highlighted by the bombshell reveal that rapper Jim Jones is part of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The prosecution played a phone call between Jones and alleged Nine Trey godfather Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones.

“He not a gang member no more,” Jones reportedly said in a wiretapped phone call when the subject of 6ix9ine came up, per Complex. “He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bullshit.”

“You’re a rat… you’re a rat forever.” – Jim Jones on Tekashi 6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/eNLUGO8vBK — The Cruz Show (@TheCruzShow) September 19, 2019

In the same phone call, Jones allegedly said that Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan should “stalk” the “every move” of 6ix9ine.

When Federal prosecutors questioned 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, about Jones’ gang activity, Tekashi confirmed that the “retired rapper” is a member of Nine Trey Bloods Gang.

Earlier this year, Jones publicly dissed 6ix9ine during an appearance on the Cruz Show.

“[6ix9ine’s] history is erased,” he said. “We not even gon’ say what we liked or what we [don’t like]. Screw him. He did some actions that he can’t come back from, so his name non-mentionable.” Addressing him directly, Jones added, “You a rat, you a rat forever. Ain’t no coming back from that.”

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine also named Cardi B as a member of the Nine Trey Blood gang during his testimony but noted: “I knew who she was” but “didn’t pay attention” to her, he reportedly told the court.

Cardi B’s record company, Atlantic Records, quickly denied to Billboard that she was/is a member of the Bloods.

And Cardi seemingly responded as well:

