Cocoa Brown Is All About Her Business And Her Baby!

Cocoa Brown is a comedian, actress, and business woman but she’s a mother first. Her son Phoenix is only 7-years-old but he has plans for when he grows up. He loves his mama so much that he says he and his wife will live in the basement of her house. She tells the TJMS crew that she’s already watching out for her boy because the girls “mama’s start grooming them early.” Since Pre K they’ve been trying to have their daughters have “play dates” with Phoenix.

Brown has a movie and new show coming out next year, Game Changer is a faith based film and Young Mindy is a Netflix spin off of The Mindy Project.

She encourages anyone with a dream to go after it! But, “don’t quit your day job!” Especially, “if you still have love for what you’re doing” she says, “you don’t have to take your foot out, leave a toe in.”

Brown is performing at Jokers Comedy Club in Augusta, ,GA this weekend.

