Cocoa Brown Is Working To Bring Awareness To Lupus And Fibromyalgia

Cocoa Brown is such a funny comedian but she can be serious when it’s necessary. This weekend in her home state of Virginia she’ll be raising money for, and bringing awareness to Lupus and Fibromyalgia. Friday night she’ll be performing in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The show is called Laugh Through the Pain and is a fundraiser. Then on Saturday she’ll be hosting the Butterfly walk to bring awareness to Lupus and Fibromyalgia.

Brown says Lupus affects black women more than any other race and it’s “swept under the rug.” But, it deserves just as much attention and research as any other disease.

Check out her Instagram posts for more information.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: