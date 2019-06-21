Cocoa Brown Is Working To Bring Awareness To Lupus And Fibromyalgia

If You Missed It
| 06.21.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Cocoa Brown is such a funny comedian but she can be serious when it’s necessary. This weekend in her home state of Virginia she’ll be raising money for, and bringing awareness to Lupus and Fibromyalgia. Friday night she’ll be performing in Hampton at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The show is called Laugh Through the Pain and is a fundraiser. Then on Saturday she’ll be hosting the Butterfly walk to bring awareness to Lupus and Fibromyalgia.

Brown says Lupus affects black women more than any other race and it’s “swept under the rug.” But, it deserves just as much attention and research as any other disease.

Check out her Instagram posts for more information.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cocoa Brown , lupus , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close