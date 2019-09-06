Inside Her Story: An Up Close And Personal Look At Aretha Franklin

It’s been a little over a year since we lost the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with one of Aretha’s closest friends and photo journalist Linda Solomon.

Solomon just finished a book called, “The Queen Next Door: Aretha Franklin, An Intimate Portrait” which does exactly what the title says; give an intimate look at at the Queen. Solomon says she “wanted to only show the photos that no one has ever seen.” Because she was so close to Aretha, she got to photograph her at home, with her family, and at her Christmas parties and other events.

She credits Jacque and Tom with inspiring her to finish the book. The last time they spoke Tom urged her to “get that book out here!”

“You’ve never seen her look more beautiful,” Solomon says.

The book launch party will be held on October 27 in Detroit at the institute of art. It’s a free event to “celebrate Aretha’s legacy.”

She insists that this is a great coffee table book!

Also On Black America Web: