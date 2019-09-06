Eighth-Graders Slapped With Criminal Charges For Serving Teachers Crepes Tainted With Semen And Urine

Seven Ohio middle-schoolers have been slapped with delinquency felony counts after tainting crepes with their bodily fluids and feeding them to teachers.

As BuzzFeed News reports, the 14-year-old boys at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio are accused of feeding their teachers crepes covered with their own urine and semen. The incident reportedly went down back in May during a Global Gourmet cooking class judged by teachers.

The eighth graders were charged in juvenile court following a three-month investigation from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The food was sent for testing so that it could be verified whether it was contaminated or not, per Complex.

Three students were charged with delinquency felony assault for either putting semen on one teacher’s crepe, bringing semen and planing to put it on a crepe, or putting urine in barbecue sauce poured on crepes that were fed to four teachers, according to court records.

Those students “agreed to admit it was us, how we did it, in exchange for one count,” attorney Brad Koffel, who is representing the students, told The Columbus Dispatch.

Four other students are charged with delinquency complicity to assault a teacher for participating, aiding and abetting or doing nothing to stop it. One of those four is also charged with delinquency tampering with evidence for deleting video of the event along with text messages from his phone.

Arraignment will take place this month.

“I believe this is a form of ‘YouTube flu,’ where kids are influenced by dumb pranks they see YouTube ‘celebrities’ do – it is a game of getting views, clicks, and likes,” attorney Brad Koffel explained of the teens’ behavior.

Olentangy Local School District issued this statement about the charges: “We are saddened that these charges are a result of actions that took place at one of our schools. Our teachers deserve respect and kindness, and anything less than that is completely unacceptable. We will continue to support law enforcement in every way possible.”

Koffel said the students have admitted to the acts and “have suffered more at home than they’re ever going to get in the court system. The aberrant nature of this has left an indelible mark on them.”

Koffel blames social media for the kids’ behavior, saying it was fueled by “the idiotic stuff that other teens are watching to get clicks.”

