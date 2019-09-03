Seriously Ignorant News: ‘You Ugly’

| 09.03.19
A TSA contract worker in Rochester New York learned a tough lesson about Offending passengers. She was fired after a passenger complained that he was passed a note after going through security. He didn’t open the note until he got to the gate and it said, “you ugly.” Apparently the agent had the note written and was just waiting for the right person to give it to. Damon says in her defense, “he’s not a handsome man. So maybe she’ll get her job back for telling the truth.”

Damon Williams , Seriously Ignorant News , TSA

