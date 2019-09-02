Jay-Z And NFL Announce New Music Series And ‘Inspire Change’ Clothing Line

JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation and the NFL have announced a new music series and clothing line as part of their recent collaboration.

We previously reported, Jay inked a deal with the NFL that will see him serve as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist” and advocate for the its nonprofit charity Inspire Change.

Proceeds from the “Inspire Change” apparel line will help fund programs across the nation that focus on “economic empowerment, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform,” per TMZ.

The collection is expected to be revealed later this year.

The music showcase titled “Songs of the Season,” will feature throughout the forthcoming NFL season and “highlight superstars and emerging artists of all genres.”

Meek Mill, Rapsody and Meghan Trainor have been tapped to perform at the NFL Kickoff Experience in Chicago’s Grant Park on September 5. It’s the first concert ahead of the first NFL game of the league’s 100th season, with the Chicago Bears facing the Green Bay Packers.

“Songs of the Season will showcase musicians that will create and deliver a song to be integrated in all NFL promotions each month during the season,” a statement about the program reads. “The songs will debut during an in-game broadcast and will be simultaneously released to all digital streaming platforms (DSPs) worldwide. All proceeds from the songs will go toward Inspire Change.”

Jay-Z took caught a ton of heat after announcing his NFL partnership. Many fans, athletes and entertainers felt like he betrayed the culture by turning his back on social justice warrior Colin Kaepernic, who protested the national anthem before football games in order to raise awareness about police brutality and social injustice.

While the rap legend said he supported Kaepernick’s efforts, he told reporters it was time to take the next step: “I think we’ve moved past kneeling, and I think it’s time to go into actionable item.”

He added: ” I don’t want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling, I know we’re stuck on it because it’s a real thing, but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. … I’m not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that’s a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what’s going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice.”

Jay also noted that “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas — instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

