Did Dolphins Coach Troll Player With Jay-Z Practice Playlist?

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ latest featured musical artist at practice: Jay-Z.

Playlist to start Dolphins practice: “Show Me What You Got by Jay-Z, “Brooklyn We Go Hard” by Jay, “Ni**gas in Paris” by Jay and Kanye West, and “Run This Town” by Jay and Rihanna. All in a row. Would be an incredible coincidence after Kenny Stills’ comments about Jay yesterday. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 20, 2019

The team’s sound system played more than half a dozen songs by the rapper at the start of practice Tuesday, one day after receiver Kenny Stills objected to recent comments from Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, including Stills.

It’s unclear whether coach Brian Flores was sending Stills a message. But the Dolphins confirmed that Flores picks the songs for practice, and also confirmed that Stills was told before practice the playlist would go heavy on Jay-Z.

Earlier this month, Flores said he wished Stills had not gone public with criticism of team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser for President Trump.

Brian Flores is from New York and grew up listening to Jay-z. Sincerely, His College Teammate — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) August 20, 2019

Stills is outspoken on social issues, and has been kneeling during the national anthem since 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: