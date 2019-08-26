Bobby Brown’s Sister Account Of His “Accident” Is False, He’s Fine

UPDATE: 8/26/10

After his sister said that Bobby Brown was injured by a speeding car, his publicist issued a statement, saying that Brown was never in an accident at all.

Juanita Stephens’ Brown’s publicist of many years, issued a statement via Bobby Brown’s Boston-based lawyers, that the R&B singer is fine and looking forward to touring with (some) of his New Edition bandmates in the current RBRM incarnation that does not include Ralph Tresvant or Johnny Gill.

“There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs. The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend. Mr. Brown was not struck by a vehicle over the weekend and statements from Leolah Brown to the contrary are fake news. RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike) are preparing to tour Japan and Australia in October 2019 and Bobby Brown will be looking to reconnect with his fans in those countries.”

Said Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC, Counsel to Bobby Brown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Somebody is trying to kill Bobby Brown… so says his sister Leolah Brown Muhammad.

Leolah alleged on Facebook over the weekend that her infamous brother was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left him with several broken bones and severe leg injuries.

Detailing the accident in the post, Leolah said Bobby was walking down the streets when a car plowed right into him. She also slammed reports that Brown was inside his car when the accident occurred. Sis is convinced the driver was trying to kill her brother.

She also suggested that his wife, Alicia Etheredge, might have something to do with the “accident,” saying: “THEY REPORT EVERY DAM THING ELSE HE’S EVER DONE IN HIS DAM LIFE! SO WHY DID NOT ANYONE INCLUDING HIS SO CALLED WIFE FO TO THE PRESS WITH THAT ONE!!?? WHY DID YOU NOT WANT THAT TO LEAK OUT!!??”

Here’s the full scope of situation, as written by Leolah:

Yes Bobby Brown got hit by a SPEEDING car WHILE WALKING! And NO he was NOT in a car accident! This car CAME STRAIGHT FOR HIM & TRIED TO DAM KILL HIM! Broke his bones! BOTH his legs are messed up! And whoevers saying he was inside of a car IS A DAM LIAR! My brother was WALKING down the street AND A CAR CAME STRAIGHT FOR HIM!!! AND HIT HIM TO KILL HIM!! THEY REPORT EVERY DAM THING ELSE HE’S EVER DONE IN HIS DAM LIFE! SO WHY DID NOT ANYONE INCLUDING HIS SO CALLED WIFE GO TO THE PRESS WITH THAT ONE!!?? WHY DID YOU NOT WANT THAT TO LEAK OUT!!?? YEAH I KNOW WHY!!! OH YES THE HELL I DO!! AND YOU CAN SAY WHAT YOU WILL!! I CARE NOT! BUT I TELL YOU WHAT I DO CARE ABOUT! MY BROTHER THATS WHAT! AND I HAPPEN TO TRULY LOVE MY BROTHER UNCONDITIONALLY!!! AND BETTER NOT NOTHING!! AND I MEAN NOTHING ELSE HAPPEN TO MY BROTHER!! YOU ALL ARE NOT GOING TO KILL MY WHOLE FAMILY AND KEEP THINKING YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT!!! NO NOT THIS ONE!!! NOT ON MY WATCH!! WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK WE ARE!!! IM CERTAINLY NOT YOUR PUNK!!!

Bobby’s “accident” comes a month after he marked the fourth anniversary of the death of his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, through an emotional Instagram post. He wrote, “Every day I hold you close to my heart. I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015 at age 22.

Bobby and Alicia tied the knot in June 2012 in a ceremony in Hawaii. They have two daughters and one son together.

