Bobby Brown’s Sister Claims His Wife Was ‘Horrible’ To Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown’s outspoken sister Leolah Brown Muhammad is back at spilling the family tea… and this time she claims her brother doesn’t own the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, a shelter for domestic abuse victims located in Mableton, Georgia.

Leolah took to Facebook to reveal that Bobby’s wife and manager Alicia Etheredge Brown owns the non-profit organization. She also accused Alicia and her sister-in-law Pat Houston of conspiring to murder Bobbi Kristina — who was pronounced dead in July 2015 at age 22 after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her townhouse six months earlier.

Read Leolah’s Facebook post below.

“Listen FB, I’m going to be completely honest wit you. My brother Bobby doesn’t even OWN his daughter BOBBI Kristina’s Serenity House! His so called wife who literally treated my niece HORRIBLE owns it along with her friends! Why this is so has absolutely nothing to do with me! IT IS WRONG IT IS WRONG AND IT IS TOTALLY WRONG! WHERE IS THE MONEY GOING? INTO HER POCKETS! THEY CARE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING FOR BOBBU KRISTINA! IN FACT, THEY ELPED KILL HER! I AM SICK OF THESE PEOPLE TRYING TO GO TO THE BANK ON MY NIECE [AND] SISTERS NAME! ALICIA, I KNOW TIS IS YOU! YOU GOT A DAM NERVER! IF YOU CARED EVEN JUST A LITTLE BIT FOR MY NIECE, WHY DID NOT EVEN ENCOURAGE HR FATHER, BOBBY TO STAY AT HER BEDSIDE WHEN SHE WAS IN HOSPICE!?! I KNOW WHY! IN FACT, IT WAS THE OTHER WAY AROUND! YOU MADE CERTAIN THAT HE AD A LIL TOUR SET UP “PURPOSELY” TO ACTUALLY KEEP HIM FROM HER BEDSIDE SO THAT YOU AND PAT COULD FINISH PLOTTING DOING WAT YOU ALL WERE DOING! NOW YOU GOT THIS SERENITY HOUSE AND DON’T EVEN HAVE MY BROTHERS NAME ON IT! ALL OF YOU MONEY UNGRTY BEAST ARE GOING STRAIGHT TO HELL WHEN GOD CATCHES UP TO YOU! TRUST ME YOUR DAY ID COMING! TE NEVER OF YOU! AFTER ALL YOU DID TO MY NIECE! AND BOBBY YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF FOR LETTING THIS WOMAN DO THIS TO YOU AND YOUF FAMILY! I’M DONE!

AND I AINT TALKING ABOUT THE DONE YOU THINK I’M TALKING ABOUT!!”

As noted by theJasminebrand, Muhammad wants inquiring minds to stay tuned because she plans to tell-all about Whitney’s true cause of death… murder.

…And Alicia is literally the whole dam reason my niece could never even spend 2 minutes with her father after her mother was murdered! I don’t know what’s wrong with my brother! They got him SO MESSED UP! Man they came straight in my family with all this conquer & divide madness.. But y’all just hold on I had a big meeting tonight… We just got done.. I’m coming for all and any! If they don’t like it too dam bad! I’m only concerned with Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston! Hell they don’t have their lives anymore because of these dam demonic people!

