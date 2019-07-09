Bobby Brown Gets Emotional As He Honors Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina At Essence Festival

Bobby Brown broke down in tears over daughter Bobbi Kristina during his performance with RBRM at the Essence Festival on Saturday night.

The R&B icon took a moment to honor his loved ones and shared some touching words for his late daughter.

“I keep one of my kids right here with me,” Brown said revealing a pendant worn around his neck in her honor, per essence.com. “Her name is Bobbi Kristina.”

“I keep all of [my kids] close to my heart, but this one right here,” he added, “she stays around my neck and right there near my heart.”

Bobbi Kristina was only 22 when she passed away in 2015, just three years after the death of her mother, the late-great Whitney Houston.

“The underlying cause of death is the condition which starts the downhill course of events leading to death and in this case is the immersion associated with drug intoxication,” said the statement at the time from the Fulton County Medical Examiner about Bobbi Kristina’s death. “The pneumonia and encephalopathy are more immediate causes which resulted from the immersion and drug intoxication.”

The statement continues with, “marijuana, alcohol (ethanol), benzoylecgonine (a cocaine-related substance), benzodiazepines (medications used for sedation or to treat anxiety), and morphine” were found in her body. The autopsy added that, “It could not be determined from the toxicology tests whether the morphine resulted from heroin use.”

Krissy was the only child of Bobby and Whitney.

“When I want to talk to my daughter, when I want to let her know how I’m feeling, I scream from a dome like this,” an emotional Brown explained during the show.

“I know I’m going to love her for the rest of my life,” he concluded.

