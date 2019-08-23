Fall Out Guy: Black People…They Got Us Again

Guy is falling out with Black people because he’s so disappointed that once again we fell for the oldest trick in the book! They have once again distracted us with chicken. This whole Popeyes Vs. Chick-Fil-A debate has us standing in lines for chicken and some of us losing our minds. Guy is convinced that chicken is how they got us to America to be slaves….we just followed chicken onto the ships. “We will stand in line for chicken before we stand in line for a blessing from the Pope,” he says, and we need to get it together!

Also On Black America Web: