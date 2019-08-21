Everything We Know About The Singer Rumored To Be Jamie Foxx’s New Much Younger Girlfriend [Videos/Photos]

Just days before news of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ breakup after a six year romance, the actor was spotted holding hands with rising singer Sela Vave.

Foxx, 51, and Vave, 21, were seen leaving a Los Angeles nightclub, walking hand-in-hand, reports by TMZ.

The sighting sparked romance rumors, however, a source told PEOPLE, “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer.”

On Monday, it was confirmed that Holmes, 40, and Foxx had parted ways with a source telling PEOPLE: “Jamie and Katie split.” The couple reportedly ended their romance in May.

Here are five things we know about Vave:

1. She has multiple careers

According to her Instagram bio, she’s a recording artist, model and actress. The multi talented young lady has a song called “All the Time” on social media, and has acted in films like “An Hour Behind” and “Relationship Status,” according to IMDB. In 2017, Vave was featured in Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics lipkit campaign. That same year, she also appeared in a Yoplait commercial.

2. She was born and raised in Utah

Though Vave currently lives in Los Angeles, Hollywood Life reports she lived in Utah until this year. She reportedly attended Providence Hall High School in Herriman, Utah and graduated in 2018.

3. She has credited Foxx with helping her music career

During an interview with LA’s Power 106 FM in July, Foxx discussed how in awe he was of her musical ability.

“When I meet her, next thing you know, I come out she’s sitting on my stairs with an acoustic guitar singing a broke down version of Beyoncé,” Foxx said. “She wasn’t trying to be Fantasia [Barrino] or Whitney Houston. You know how hard it is to play the guitar and be quiet?”

Foxx shared that he recorded the moment and Vave later shared the clip, which shows her singing Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” remix made for Fifty Shades of Grey.

“[She’s] really going to make some noise,” Foxx said confidently.

In June, Vave publicly thanked Foxx for “believing in me.”

“I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @IamJamieFoxx for everything you do and for believing in me,” Vave captioned a slideshow of black-and-white photos of herself and Foxx.

4. She’s taller than Jamie Foxx

Apparently, height isn’t an issue for this new couple. The model’s bio states that she is 5-foot-11, which makes her exactly 2 inches taller than Foxx, who is 5-foot-9.

5. She’s an equestrian

In July, Vave shared a slideshow of videos and photos of herself horseback riding in Los Angeles.

“Meet my new beautiful friend Legend,” Vave captioned the post.

At this time, neither Vave nor Foxx appear to have commented publicly on their rumored romance.

