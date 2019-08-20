Katie Holmes Dumps Jamie Foxx After Six Years Together

Katie Holmes is said to have pulled the plug on her six-year relationship with Jamie Foxx, according to published reports.

Breakup rumors were first sparked after pictures emerged showing the Oscar winner partying in Los Angeles on Friday night with singer Sela Vave, folks then speculated that Foxx was cheating on Holmes, according to Page Six.

A spy at La Esquina allegedly overheard the actress tell a pal, “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx break up after six years together https://t.co/4FORy2zDNz pic.twitter.com/ebtKPGj0JZ — Page Six (@PageSix) August 19, 2019

Another Holmes pal confirmed to the outlet that the pair split in late May, weeks after their first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

Jamie and Katie had been together since 2013 — about a year after she divorced Tom Cruise. An insider previously told Us Magazine that Foxx and Holmes had no plans to ever tie the knot.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” the source explained in April 2019. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

A second source told Us at the time that the pair didn’t want to “disrupt either of their families.”

Holmes shares 13-year-old daughter Suri with Cruise, and Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships.

“Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids,” the source noted at the time. “Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship. [They are also] close friends.”

