Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx ‘Planning A Winter Wedding In Paris’

(PR Photos)

After years of dating in secret, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly set to get married in Paris, claims a source for Radar Online.

The insider said: “Paris is the city where they decided to go public with their romance after years of sneaking around.”

They are said to be planning a winter wedding.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Lights.”

The source added: “Jamie’s been a handful ever since they started secretly dating in 2013 — but Katie’s convinced him to settle down, and they’re ready to make it official.”

According to Daily Mail, this wedding news comes weeks after rumours circulated that the couple were engaged, as Katie was seen wearing a diamond ring earlier this month.

The duo were first romantically linked five years ago, after her split from Tom Cruise back in 2012, and she has full custody of their daughter Suri.

The source says Jamie has been more of a father figure to the 12-year-old than Tom, who hasn’t seen his alleged daughter in more than five years.

“Jamie will adopt Suri when the time is right, but not before they’ve said their vows,” the insider claimed.

“They know it won’t go down well with Tom, but it’s what he and Katie want – and also what Suri wants. She barely knows who Tom is!”

Meanwhile, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum is starring in the film adaptation of the iconic self-help book “The Secret” alongside Jerry O’Connell.

The film centers on ‘a young widow with three children who hires a handyman to fix her house, only to realize that, as he grows closer to the family, he carries a secret connection to her past,’ per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jamie Foxx , Katie Holmes , Marriage

2 thoughts on “Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx ‘Planning A Winter Wedding In Paris’

