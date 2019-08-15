Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Jay-Z ‘A Lie’ For Saying He Consulted With Kaep About NFL Partnership

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend is speaking out following the controversy surrounding the NFL signing an entertainment and social justice partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The rapper and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference yesterday at Roc Nation’s offices to discuss the partnership. Jay-Z and Goodell claimed they had conversations with Kaepernick prior to forming the partnership.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, has called out Jay-Z for lying about having spoke to her man — peep what she posted on Twitter below.

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

W O W. So this partnership deal started that long ago? I’m just at a loss for words.https://t.co/0t4CEMQqh7 pic.twitter.com/HetB8L1uHW — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

As we previously reported, Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid, also blasted Jay on Twitter about the NFL deal because Colin is not part of it — check out his tweets below: