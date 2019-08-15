Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Calls Jay-Z ‘A Lie’ For Saying He Consulted With Kaep About NFL Partnership

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend is speaking out following the controversy surrounding the NFL signing an entertainment and social justice partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.
The rapper and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference yesterday at Roc Nation’s offices to discuss the partnership. Jay-Z and Goodell claimed they had conversations with Kaepernick prior to forming the partnership.
via Variety:
Jay-Z and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gathered with reporters for a press conference at Roc Nation’s New York offices on Wednesday to discuss their new entertainment and social-awareness partnership, which was revealed yesterday after news leaked.
Jay and Goodell said that they both have had conversations with Kaepernick, but declined to reveal any details about those conversations, or what his stance on the partnership may be.
Asked whether they plan to involve Kaepernick in the partnership, Jay said, “You’ll have to ask him, I’m not his boss. That’s for him to say.”
Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, has called out Jay-Z for lying about having spoke to her man — peep what she posted on Twitter below.
As we previously reported, Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid, also blasted Jay on Twitter about the NFL deal because Colin is not part of it — check out his tweets below:
During his presser on Wednesday, Jay was asked directly if he would kneel or stand, as Kaepernick protested the national anthem before football games by kneeling in order to raise social injustice awareness.
“In that case, this is a success. This is the next thing because there’s two parts of the protest,” Jay-Z said. “I think we’ve moved past kneeling and I think it’s time to go into actionable items.”
He added: “I don’t want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling — I know we’re stuck on it because it’s a real thing — but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is — we’re done with that,” he added. “We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving (on to) next? …And I’m not minimizing that part of it because that has to happen, that’s a necessary part of the process. But now that we all know what’s going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice.”