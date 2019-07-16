Black Pastors Slam Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Hard Left Politics’ + Demands Nike Kick Him To The Curb

The Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP) are not down with Colin Kaepernick’s “hard Left anti-American politics,” so they are calling on Nike to end its relationship with former 49ers quarterback-turned-social justice activist.
Kap made headlines last week after he asked Nike to pass on a Fourth of July sneaker celebrating the Betsy Ross flag. The heel of the shoe featured a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle, a design created during the American Revolution and commonly referred to as the Betsy Ross flag.
Many Americans co-sign with Kaepernick’s belief that the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.
But the Coalition of African American Pastors disagree, breitbart.com reports.
“It has been clear for a long time that Colin Kaepernick’s views represent hard Left anti-American politics,” said Owens, a civil rights movement activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“They don’t represent most Americans, and they don’t reflect the outlook of most African Americans,” he added. “By caving to Mr. Kaepernick’s negative opinions of America, the Founding Fathers, and the woman who designed the first flag, Nike has aligned itself with a radical anti-American viewpoint.”
CAAP has launched a petition calling on Nike end its business relationship with Kaepernick.
“Many find Mr. Kaepernick’s positions to be ill-informed and offensive, especially to veterans and others who have served this country,” Owens explained. “How can we support a company that caters to this kind of thinking?”
The petition, addressed to Mark Parker, president and CEO of Nike, in Beaverton, Oregon, and states:
We represent a variety of races, ethnicities, and creeds. And we agree that Mr. Kaepernick’s views on America and the flag are fringe opinions, not shared by any of us … especially the African Americans who marched against segregation with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In fact, we find Mr. Kaepernick’s views to be ill-informed and offensive, especially to veterans and others who have served this country.
“Mr. Kaepernick does not represent us,” the petition continues. “Removing the Betsy Ross flag shoes at his behest implies that your company shares his negative view of America, its founders, and the woman who designed the first flag.”
Owens said that Nike’s decision to remove the Betsy Ross flag highlights the company’s interest in “divisive politics.”
“There was a time when no one would have questioned that Nike was part of Team USA,” he said. “But now, they seem more interested in divisive politics than American athletes or values.”
You can view the petition at the CAAP website.
2 thoughts on “Black Pastors Slam Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Hard Left Politics’ + Demands Nike Kick Him To The Curb”
…and neither does this coalition of “Black Pastors” speak for or represent me. I suppose their pockets should be feeling mighty full right about now. The coons that they have become….I think Dr. King would very well line up with CK’s views.
I think its stupid for any company to use any one person to speak on behalf of any whole group. It promotes group think and boxea people into a hole whether they agree or not. I, for one, would never waste my hard earned money on over priced rubber and material that someone in a foreign country gets paid pennies a day to make.