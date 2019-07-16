Black Pastors Slam Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Hard Left Politics’ + Demands Nike Kick Him To The Curb

The Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP) are not down with Colin Kaepernick’s “hard Left anti-American politics,” so they are calling on Nike to end its relationship with former 49ers quarterback-turned-social justice activist.

Kap made headlines last week after he asked Nike to pass on a Fourth of July sneaker celebrating the Betsy Ross flag. The heel of the shoe featured a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle, a design created during the American Revolution and commonly referred to as the Betsy Ross flag.

Many Americans co-sign with Kaepernick’s belief that the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.

But the Coalition of African American Pastors disagree, breitbart.com reports.

Colin Kaepernick’s views on America and the flag are fringe opinions, not shared by any of us … especially the African Americans who marched against segregation with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #nike #BetsyRossFlag Sign CAAP's letter to Nike: https://t.co/zhWFj8iKU3 — Rev. William Owens (@caapusa) July 12, 2019

“It has been clear for a long time that Colin Kaepernick’s views represent hard Left anti-American politics,” said Owens, a civil rights movement activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“They don’t represent most Americans, and they don’t reflect the outlook of most African Americans,” he added. “By caving to Mr. Kaepernick’s negative opinions of America, the Founding Fathers, and the woman who designed the first flag, Nike has aligned itself with a radical anti-American viewpoint.”

There was a time when we would have considered Nike to be part of "Team USA." But that was before the brand embraced Colin Kaepernick and radical politics. #nike #BetsyRossFlag https://t.co/PqaSzwxiT3 — Rev. William Owens (@caapusa) July 12, 2019

CAAP has launched a petition calling on Nike end its business relationship with Kaepernick.

“Many find Mr. Kaepernick’s positions to be ill-informed and offensive, especially to veterans and others who have served this country,” Owens explained. “How can we support a company that caters to this kind of thinking?”

The petition, addressed to Mark Parker, president and CEO of Nike, in Beaverton, Oregon, and states:

We represent a variety of races, ethnicities, and creeds. And we agree that Mr. Kaepernick’s views on America and the flag are fringe opinions, not shared by any of us … especially the African Americans who marched against segregation with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In fact, we find Mr. Kaepernick’s views to be ill-informed and offensive, especially to veterans and others who have served this country.

“Mr. Kaepernick does not represent us,” the petition continues. “Removing the Betsy Ross flag shoes at his behest implies that your company shares his negative view of America, its founders, and the woman who designed the first flag.”

Owens said that Nike’s decision to remove the Betsy Ross flag highlights the company’s interest in “divisive politics.”

“There was a time when no one would have questioned that Nike was part of Team USA,” he said. “But now, they seem more interested in divisive politics than American athletes or values.”

You can view the petition at the CAAP website.

