Russ Rant: Un-Browning Of America

Russ can’t help but think that the Donald Trump administration is focusing so heavily on immigration to keep Brown people out. He calls it the, “un-browning America.” The administration has a clear issue with immigrants from South America, so they’re basically terrorizing the community. He also believes that because Trump doesn’t know all of the laws, someone is feeding him instructions. That someone is most likely Steven Miller.

Let’s not pretend their issue is immigration, after all Mrs. Trump cheated her way into America. The issue is that by 2040 white people will be the minority. This is an attempt to keep brown people out, and keep America white.

Also On Black America Web: