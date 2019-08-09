Huggy Lowdown: ‘The Evil Bastard Of The Week’

Lots of foolishness went on this week in America, but what’s new? This week Trump made the list of “Bama of the week” nominations for several reasons. But, Mitch McConnell out did himself to earn the title of “the evil bastard of the week,” says Huggy. In the wake of the horrific shootings in America “that old Mitch” still won’t call senate back to work. Apparently their vacation is more important than American’s well-being.

