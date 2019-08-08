Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And Jordan’s Fall Kids Collection

Ciara’s level up game is mighty strong. The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents. She has just teamed up with sneaker and sportswear retailer Finish Line to be the creative director of Nike and Jordan’s Fall Kids collection.

I am so proud to share that I am the Creative Director of the Nike and Jordan Kids fall apparel collections exclusively at @FinishLine! Mommy’s and Daddy’s line up! Get your babies fresh! 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/F4Nc7QFbJP — Ciara (@ciara) August 6, 2019

Via a tweet, Ciara posted a photo of herself, her son Future, and daughter Sienna with a caption that said, “I am so proud to share that I am the Creative Director of the Nike and Jordan Kids fall apparel collections exclusively at

@FinishLine! Mommy’s and Daddy’s line up! Get your babies fresh!”

Ciara has proven herself as a fashion connoisseur at just about every event she’s ever showed up to. It will be great to see her integrate her two worlds; her children and fashion. There’s no doubt Future and Sienna will have heavy influence over the fall collections.

In a statement to People, Ciara said, “I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big,” she adds. “I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process.”

We're Welcoming @ciara to the Finish Line Family as the New Creative Director for Kid's. Details Here: https://t.co/m7uNna0mx3 pic.twitter.com/jrqvSWipWf — Finish Line (@FinishLine) August 6, 2019

Finish Line said her multi-faceted role will, “provide a close-up look at the latest and greatest product our brand has to offer. She will also show fans a more personal side of herself and her family. Whether it be through Finish Line or her personal social media channels, Ciara will be sharing experiences and delivering a variety of content to help carry the vision of our Kids’ brand forward.”

Of all the roles that Ciara plays in life, motherhood is by far the most important one. Her dedication to her family shows up in everything she does.

Because of that, there is no doubt in my mind that Ciara will thrive as a creative director. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing what she cooks up as creative director of Nike and Jordan’s fall kids collection?

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And Jordan’s Fall Kids Collection was originally published on getuperica.com