Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Serving Family Goals During Vacation [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

We never thought we’d say this.. but Russell Wilson and Ciara are becoming our favorite celebrity couple.

The couple wed back in July 2016 after dating for a little over a year. In April 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together, Sienna. The birth of their daughter however was just icing on top of their little family because Russell had already been an active stepfather to Ciara’s son Future.

If you follow them on social media, every once in a while, we get a look into their family life. It seems to be filled with a lot of love and a lot of laughter. Most recently, the cute family is making the most of a family vacation in South America. We’re talking beach photos, dance offs, adorable selfies, and charming family photos.

Right now everyone is doing a collective “aww” watching their family bond and seeing Russell and Ciara put #blacklove on full showcase.

If you’ve missed out, check out photos and videos below. We’re sure you’re going to fall in love with the Wilsons like we have.