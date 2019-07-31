Top Of The Morning: Tonight’s Debate Should Be Interesting

07.31.19
Part one of the presidential debate was last night and part two is tonight. Sybil calls Harris, Biden, and Booker the big 3 because of the way they have previously gone at each other and performed at debates. She also finds it interesting that people put so much effort into pronouncing Pete Buttigieg’s name properly but still can’t say Kamala Harris’ name.

