Black Trump Supporter Disheartened After President Tells ‘The Squad’ To ‘Go Back’ To Their Countries [Video]

Van Jones hosted a panel of supporters of both Donald Trump and Barack Obama on Wednesday night, and one moment from the conversation that has gone viral shows a young Black male conservative from Pennsylvania commenting on Trump’s racially charged statements against four congresswomen of color.

Trump recently sparked a national debate on racism after he told a group of newly elected female lawmakers known as “the Squad” should “go back” to the countries they came from. For many, the president had made yet another racist remark.

“I think that this — this ‘go back’ comment hit home for a lot of us that support him,” the Black Trump supporter said during Jones’ CNN panel. “It hit a lot of us in the gut. And I think that the president is putting a lot of us in a very precarious situation. I think the president has a base and he has a far-right-wing base, and there’s a lot of white nationalists, a lot of racists, a lot of anti-Semites in that base.”

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

The young man also believes Trump’s seemingly racist propaganda is simply a PR strategy to “rile up the base.” Still, it’s not easy supporting a president that’s so beloved by racists.

“And so I feel like a lot of us feel like, ‘Wow, where do we fit in anymore?’” he continued. “Are we still welcome in this movement? Are people of color still welcome? So, a lot of us are still reeling from that comment. And I would tell you, a lot of my friends that are Black conservatives, a lot of them have jumped off the Trump train. They’ve gone over to Kamala Harris’ side. They’ve gotten involved in her campaign and also Joe Biden’s. Certainly here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Scroll up and watch the discussion via the clip above.

