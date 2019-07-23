Rush Limbaugh On Why Kamala Harris And Barack Obama Aren’t ‘African-American’

Controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday described Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former President Barack Obama as not being truly “black.”

In a clip captured by Media Matters for America (via Salon.com), Limbaugh can be heard describing Harris, Obama and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. as people who want to be “victims” so they depict Trump as “this big man bully.”

“And by the way, can somebody explain to me how Kamala Harris is an African-American?” Limbaugh asks. “Her father is Jamaican and her mother is Indian. How does that equal African-American? Same thing with Barack Obama. Obama’s not African-American, he doesn’t have any history here [inaudible] any of that stuff. And Rashida Tlaib is Palestinian, for crying out — that’d be like calling a Jewish person a person of color. How is Rashida Tlaib a person of color? She’s not! This is all about making them victims. It’s all about making them appear to be ‘Just little people trying to save themselves and save their country and this big man bully, this guy Trump comes along and squashes on them and steps on them and it’s all because he doesn’t like…’ It’s absurd!”

Does Rush have a point? Are Black folks claiming Harris, Obama and Tlaib as “African-Americans” simply because of their skin tone?

Do you think it is wrong to subscribe to the belief that someone isn’t really “African American” unless their ancestors of African descent came directly to this country?

In 2007, Limbaugh referred to Obama as a “Halfrican American” because his mother is white and his father was Kenyan.

“Hey, Barack Obama has picked up another endorsement: Halfrican American actress Halle Berry. ‘As a Halfrican American, I am honored to have Ms. Berry’s support, as well as the support of other Halfrican Americans,’ Obama said,” Limbaugh told his audience. He later clarified that he was mocking Obama and not reporting on a factual story: “He didn’t say it, but — anyway, there are those out there — greetings.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. came under fire recently when the retweeted (and then deleted) a claim that Harris isn’t African American because she is Jamaican and Indian.

Trump Jr.’s spokesman later claimed, “Don’s tweet was simply him asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before, and once he saw that folks were misconstruing the intent of his tweet, he quickly deleted it.”

