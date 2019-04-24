Van Jones Wants To Bring Redemption Back To Society

If someone hurt you or even killed someone you love, what would it take for you to forgive them? Van Jones hosts The Redemption Project which explores how people change and how forgiveness can come about.

Jones says in the age of “cancel culture” that “we’ve got to get back to forgiveness.” According to him this is a “restorative justice show.” It shows people who have done “really bad things” attempt to make amends with the person or family that they hurt.

The show is important to him because, “behind those prison walls are some diamonds” some people may have gone into prison and have completely changed. He “wanted to show the healing that can happen” when people get the chance to ask questions they need to.

What he really wants people to take from this show is that “we’re all more than just the worst thing we’ve done.”

Watch The Redemption Project With Van Jones on CNN every Sunday.

