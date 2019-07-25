Russ Rant: Mo’Nique Is One Of The Most Courageous Women In Hollywood

By now most of us know that Mo’Nique has beef with Oprah. We probably also know that Oprah is “one of the most powerful women in Hollywood,” Russ says that means everyone knows not to mess with her. But, that’s what he loves about Mo’Nique, she, “has balls.” The back story of this beef is that Oprah approached Mo’Nique about having her family on her show and she said no. But, Oprah had her family on her show anyway. Now Mo’Nique has brought the issue up again and this time she is demanding an apology. Russ says Mo’Nique “is one of the most courageous sisters out there,” and he has tremendous respect for her.

Also On Black America Web: