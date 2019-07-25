CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Drake Signs Creative Partnership With SiriusXM And Pandora

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake has two new partners: SiriusXM and Pandora.

The two companies which merged earlier this year announced Thursday that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper.

The new deal includes “a dedicated station, curated music, and collaborations with creative talent.” The roll-out will start later this year.

Drake is one of the world’s top-streamed artists. He previously had a radio show on Apple Music, did a commercial for the brand and launched new music on the streaming platform, giving Apple an exclusive for a time period over competitors.

Drake has had 35 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won four Grammy Awards.

The Beautiful Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video
0 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Drake , pandora , SiriusXM

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close