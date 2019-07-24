Morning Minute: Customers Are Not Happy About Forever 21’s ‘Bonus Items’

| 07.24.19
Women who have been shopping at Forever 21 online received some “bonus items” in their packages if they ordered size XL and up. They’ve reportedly opened their boxed and found Atkins diet bars inside. As can be expected, customers are not happy. Chris Paul says there is “no wrath like a big women scorned.”

One thought on “Morning Minute: Customers Are Not Happy About Forever 21’s ‘Bonus Items’

  1. African American Woman on said:

    Dumb ass whiny, weak people. Are you serious? An Atkins bar? That hurt you that bad???? This generation has FAILED! I bet those complainers ate the Atkins bar before they started whining.

