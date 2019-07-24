Ike Turner’ Daughter Claims Tina Turner Rape Scene In ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Is Fabricated

Ike Turner’s 50-year-old daughter, Mia, claims the infamous Tina Turner rape scene in the 1993 Academy Award-nominated film “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” is a total fabrication.

Starring Laurence Fishburne as Ike and Angela Bassett as Tina, the acclaimed film is based on the legendary singer’s 1986 biography, “I, Tina,” in which she recounts the abuse she suffered at the hands of Ike during their marriage back in the 60s and 70s.

As noted by thejasminebrand.com, Mia’s mother is former Ikette Margaret Ann Thomas, who became pregnant with Mia during his marriage to Tina.

Mia is currently prepping a documentary about Ike and Tina, which she hopes will set the record straight about their relationship. In a new interview with Daily Mail TV, she says:

“Obviously I wasn’t there that night…but after I saw the movie I called Tina’s sister Aillene and said: ‘What in the world?’ She then called Tina and [Aillene] confirmed to me that it never happened.”

Mia continued:

“A high percentage of Tina’s account has been accurate. When she signed off on the movie it was the way she wanted it, but it was edited heavily afterwards. We find out later it was tweaked. It was made Hollywood, so there’s quite a few scenes, primarily the rape scene. It didn’t happen. In Hollywood, sex sells, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent.”

Mia claims her childhood was filled with joy and love:

“They didn’t argue much in front of me. When it came to rehearsals, daddy was the choreographer and composer, so they might quibble over things, but I never saw him hit her. I’m not saying those things didn’t happen, I just never saw that.”

Mia says she lived between both her grandmother’s and Ike and Tina’s homes as a child. She also claims Tina was aware of her father’s affair with her mother.

“Tina was like a second mother to me, I have a lot of love and respect for her, I still do. I was like the daughter she never had, we did everything together. Tina will always have a very special place in my heart because that’s my other mother. If I saw her today, I would hug her and say, ‘I love you and I miss you.’”

After Ike and Tina’s divorce in 1978, he eventually married Mia’s mother in 1981 before divorcing in 1990 due to his drug use. He died on December 12, 2007 at the age of 76 of from a reported cocaine overdose.

