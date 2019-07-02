Tina Turner On Ike, Her Son’s Suicide, Love And Surviving [WATCH]

Tina Turner sat down with Gayle King for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning and opened up about her “hard” life, marriages, iconic career, and the suicide death of her son Craig Raymond Turner at age 59 last July.

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” Tina tells Gayle. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”

RELATED: ‘CBS This Morning’ Ratings Down With New Lineup Around Gayle King

She also dishes about her career since retiring in 2007, saying, “I had a very hard life. But I didn’t put blame on anything or anyone. I got through it, I lived through it, with no blame, and I’m a happy person.”

When it comes to her two marriages, Tina admits that she considers her second marriage to Erwin Bach — whom she wed in 2013 — to be her first, ET reports. She says first hubby Ike Turner was “very good” to her in the beginning, but he flipped the script once a song they recorded together caught the attention of a record executive.“

>He just came home from the record company. He said, ‘Here’s the record.’ And I said, ‘Who’s Tina?’ He said, ‘You’re Tina!’ And I said, “Tina? Tina Turner?’ It was really hard to say in the beginning,” she said. “That is when he took over the money, the name, the whole control.

He was cruel because he depended on me,” Tina added of Ike’s abuse.

“He didn’t like that he had to depend on me. And I didn’t want to start a fight because it was always a black eye, a broken nose, a busted lip, a rib.”Despite her many hardships, including bouncing back from a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney failure — Tina said she’s “a happy person.”“… I have everything,” Tina added of her life now. “When I sit at Lake Zurich in the house that I have, I am so serene. No problems.”

Scroll up and watch Turner discuss her love story in the YouTube clip above.

Turner’s story is the subject of a new musical Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which opens on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7, 2019. Preview performances begin October 12, 2019.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: