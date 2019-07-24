If Guy Were You: Get Off Your Butt And Go To Family Reunion

If you’ve never been to the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Guy encourages you to go! He’s been a number of times and enjoys it each and every year. If you’re a fan of the Tom Joyner Morning Show this is the event for you! You’ll see a live broadcast from the crew, get to party with Tom and so much more. So bring your family, drop the kids off at their own party and you can party until the sun comes up! What are you waiting for?

