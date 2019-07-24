If Guy Were You: Get Off Your Butt And Go To Family Reunion

If You Missed It
| 07.24.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you’ve never been to the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion Guy encourages you to go! He’s been a number of times and enjoys it each and every year. If you’re a fan of the Tom Joyner Morning Show this is the event for you! You’ll see a live broadcast from the crew, get to party with Tom and so much more. So bring your family, drop the kids off at their own party and you can party until the sun comes up! What are you waiting for?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion , Guy Torry , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close