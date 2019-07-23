DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 Things That Can Ruin A Good Relationship

If you’re in a perfectly good relationship, good for you! But, look out for these 10 things that can completely ruin your relationship. If you place too much attention on your mate and your whole life revolves around them that can make them feel smothered. You can also ruin your good relationship by telling your friends all of your business. Listen to the audio for the full list.

