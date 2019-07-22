Roland Martin: Update On Impeachment

A number of folks have been pushing for Donald Trump to be impeached, and frustrated by what they feel is a lack of action from Democrats. Roland Martin talks to representative Hakeem Jeffries who says the perceived delay is due to the need to have Americans “fully understand the seriousness of Russia’s attack on our democracy.” Trump’s campaign “embraced Russia’s interference” from the highest level down to the lowest because they knew they were working to get him elected. He says there have been at least 10 different instances of “possible obstruction of Justice” and makes clear that 93 democrats “want to see impeachment.” Another reason they’ve been taking their time is because they wanted to make sure we “heard from Bob Muller” to paint a clear picture of exactly what tool place. Jeffries explains that the democrats will “proceed in a forceful yet systematic fashion” and will only bring it to a vote when they’re confident they can get 217 votes.

