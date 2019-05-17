Watch: Trailer For ‘Emanuel’ Movie About Charleston Church Shooting Released [VIDEO]

As the anniversary of the Charleston Church shooting and Dylann Roof’s first court appearance approaches, the trailer for the Emanuel movie documenting the massacre has emerged.

The film, which was produced by Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media company, Viola Davis, Julius Tennons’ JuVee Productions and Law & Order SVU’s Mariska Hargitay, sheds light on the history of race relations in Charleston, what was significant about the church and how it bounced back from tragedy, plus hopes to continue to emerge.

Watch:

On May 15, survivors and family members of of the victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, S.C. gathered at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. to view an exclusive screening of the upcoming documentary.

A press release states:

Co-producer Mariska Hargitay welcomed guests to the screening with opening remarks and spoke to the crowd about the importance of the film and its compelling message of forgiveness and resilience in the face of hatred. She then introduced Chaplain Barry Black, who led both an invocation prayer before the screening, and presented an award in remembrance of the late Reverend and Senator Clementa Pinckney to his widow Jennifer Pinckney. Senator Pinckney’s life was lost in the shooting and he was famously eulogized by former President Barack Obama.

After the screening of the film, Mariska Hargitay introduced award-winning journalist Roland Martin who moderated a panel discussion and Q&A with survivor Polly Sheppard, and family members of the victims Nadine Collier, Chris Singleton and Reverend Anthony Batiste Thompson. Producer Dimas Salaberrios then closed the event with a group prayer before attendees enjoyed a reception with light hors d’oeuvres.

As a direct partnership with the City of Charleston, producers will donate their share of the profits from the movie to the survivors and families members of victims.

Emanuel hits select theaters through Fathrom Events on June 17 and June 19 only – the anniversaries of the shooting and Dylann Roof’s first appearance in court. For more info, visit https://www.fathomevents.com/event/emanuel-2019.

See photos from the exclusive screening at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. below…

