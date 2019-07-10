If Guy Were You: Black People Let’s Be More Cautious

07.10.19
Guy sends a message to all Black people, he says we are beautiful, strong, but we aren’t invincible. We all know that people have been dying in the Dominican Republic and we’re still are going! Guy had been praying for a man from Detroit who went to the DR and ended up in the ICU. Thankfully he is doing much better, but Guy thinks he should have just stayed home! We have to stop calling things “white people stuff” when in reality it’s, “APS all people stuff.”

