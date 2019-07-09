Willie Moore Jr Show
Money Monday: Jini Explains The Best Times To Buy Things

Who doesn’t like new stuff? Of course we all like to have the newest nicest things! For a lot of things there are prime times to shop. Jimi breaks down the best time to get a deal on certain large purchases! For example, Willie has been itching to buy a new car! Jini says the best way to car shop is to pay attention to when the new models are going to arrive, so this year find out when the 2020’s are coming out to go ahead and buy a 2019 when they put them on sale. She also suggests you hop early in the week, like Monday-Wednesday because you’ll get more attention than on the weekends. Before you shop you need to make sure you set your budget and do your research. Check at least 3 stores to make sure you get the best price.  Happy shopping!

Photos
