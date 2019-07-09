Bill Bellamy Says Men No Longer Like ‘Fake Booties’

If You Missed It
| 07.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Because Bill Bellamy is an original player and a big dog he was able to get all of “the fellas of the world” together for a meeting. At this meeting he says the discussed and took a vote on “fake booties.” He claims that over 1 million men voted and decided that they no longer want “fake booties,” “we done,” he says.

The fake booties were okay for a while but now he feels they’re getting out of hand. “One booty cheek is bigger than the other,” or even worse, they have big fake booties and “regular legs.” From now on he says they’re going to honor and pay  “tribute to girls who have earned their real booties”, or the “original double dutch” booties, as he calls them.

As far as the rest of the female body…..”we gonna let them do what they want with the rest of it but we want the booty to be real,” he explains.

You can catch Bellamy this weekend in New York at Caroline’s on Broadway.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Bill Bellamy , comedy , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close