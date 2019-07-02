Cardi B Snaps At Univision Reporter For Talking To Her Father [Video]

Cardi B lashed out at a Univision reporter for putting her father on television during an incident that occurred in New York City last week, VladTV reports.

In the video posted on Univision’s official YouTube page on Thursday, reporter Gelena Solano noted the controversy that erupted after she tried to chop it up with her “favorite artist” but he Bronx rapper politely declined the interview.

“Come on, I’m Dominican too,” Solano tells Cardi, who replies, “But do you see how I look?”

“Come on now, you’re a woman, you come out, you look good with makeup. I don’t look good, my hair’s [bleep sound], come on now, don’t do that to me,” Cardi adds.

“You look beautiful,” Solano told her. But Cardi abruptly ends the interview and walks away into a store — scroll up and watch the scene via the clip above.

Solano then stops Cardi’s father to ask him a question, and the Grammy-winning artist can be heard telling her not to put her dad on TV. Her rant was briefly interrupted by a pedestrian who pops off at the mother of one for blocking the sidewalk.

“Move out of the way b-tch!” the man said in Spanish. “I wasn’t even talking to your crazy ass!” Cardi replies.

She then continues to explain to the reporter why she doesn’t want her father on TV.

“Don’t put my father on TV because my dad don’t walk around with security and you don’t know people that’s gonna harm my dad,” she says. “Don’t come to me with cameras without me knowing, that’s disrespectful, I’m with my child.”

Cardi’s daughter, Kulture, is not seen on camera.

Cardi B also addressed the incident on social media after Univision uploaded the video to YouTube.

“I’m not going to call her a b—- but I really want to call her a b—-, she got in my dad’s way… That’s when I came out and I started bucking at her because I just told you I don’t want my f—- parents on camera. Why the f—, why the f— are you not listening?”

