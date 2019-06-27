Cardi B Is Head To Toe Naked In Bloody New Video For ‘Press’ [Watch]

Cardi B released the video for for her single “Press” and to say it’s shocking would be an understatement. We’re talking lots of blood and lots of (perceived) nudity.

Hell, this video title should be “Cardi the Killer” or “Killer Cardi Strikes Again and Again!” There’s blood and tits everywhere

There’s several scenes where Cardi and her female dancers are shown naked from head to toe. Fortunately (or unfortunately), editors made sure to remove all the definition of nipples, areolas or vaginas … so everyone looks like mannequins.

Here’s more via The Blast:

The attacks by a blood thirsty Cardi start right off the bat, with the opening scene showing her in a threesome before pulling out a gun and a blacked out screen with screams in the background.

Cardi then throws on a magnificent look for court and makes sure to include the press and fans cheering her on in the background.

This specific look was very important to Cardi, who explained the white eyebrows and nails were essential to the scene and straight from her brain.

The rapper took time out to thank her glam team on IG for “taking good directions and trusting me on glam and working together to make the looks possible .I wanted these white eyebrow ,white hair look so bad !Ya work together and made it happen just how I wanted it.”

Back to the murder … another one (this time a mass murder) takes place inside the courtroom and Cardi gets arrested. She’s then thrown in a cell and proceeds to kill her cellmate by drowning her in their toilet.

Cardi is aware the video is a lot to handle because she also thanked her director for listening to her direction and making her vision come to life.

“Thank you @jorafrantzis for making my storyline come to life.I was so specific with this video I wanted to co direct with someone who can understand my vision and don’t say ITS NOT POSSIBLE for a answer,” she wrote.

