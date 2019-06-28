Arnez J Explains Why Women Have The Power In Relationships

| 06.28.19
You know those days where you look in the mirror and scare yourself with all of your ugly? Today is not one of those days for Arnez J. Today he’s feeling “hoodlicious,” but that quickly changes when he starts thinking about Tom’s upcoming retirement. He says he has gone from feeling “hoodlicious” to like he’s just been “sentenced to jail.” He holds back his tears as he realizes December is approaching.

He had to hold back his tears because he didn’t want to “cry talk” like women do when they’re hurt. And Speaking of women, he says men need to understand that they, “do not have the upper hand in the relationships.”

Check him out this weekend in Dallas at the Addison Improv.

