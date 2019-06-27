DL Hughley Show
Hughley TV: Why Is #MeToo Silent When It Comes To Trump? [Video]

The President of the US has been accused of rape and D.L. Hughley wants to know why the #MeToo movement is so silent. They haven’t come out  and said anything about these allegations, which is unlike them. When athletes, businessmen, actors, congressmen and anyone else has been accused of a sex crime the #MeToo movement has been very vocal and supportive. So vocal and supportive that many of the men accused are no longer working. They were more angry about Levar Ball’s “gear shifting” comment than they are about the leader of the United States being accused of rape.

Hughley says he knows that Trump is a racist and rapist, because “if they’ll grab it they’ll take it,” he says. #MeToo’s “deafening silence,” speaks volumes in his opinion.

