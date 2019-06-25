Ayesha Curry Says Black Folks Rejected Her Over Mixed Race As A Child [Video]

Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry, hit up “The View” last week to promote her new ABC show “Family Food,” an eight-episode summer series debuting July 11 that features diverse, multi-generational teams competing for the title of “America’s No. 1 Food Family” and a $100,000 prize.

“It’s just this big melting pot of diversity and I think it’s a perfect representation of what America truly is,” Curry tells USA Today. “The show is multi-generational, everything from brothers and sisters-in-law to a mom and her daughters to a mom and her sons, so many different combinations of what families look like.”

While discussing her new series on “The View,” Curry also revealed how challenging she found adjusting to life in the South during her teen years due to her mixed heritage, RollingOut reports. Ayesha’s mother is of Jamaican-Chinese descent while her father is of African American and Polish descent.

.@ayeshacurry dishes about her show @FoodFightABC and how it's different from other cooking shows out there! https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/4LGaL8uMWe — The View (@TheView) June 21, 2019

Curry says the Black community did not embrace her when she moved from Canada to North Carolina at 14. She claims American Blacks were far more judgmental of her compared to what she experienced in her hometown.

“Growing up in Toronto, I was Black. I’m a Black woman,” Curry said. “I moved to the south, to North Carolina, right at the start of high school, so at 14, and there it was like … who do you choose?”

Curry added that she “always loved every part of me,” but in North Carolina, she had to choose sides.

“It seemed like my own community didn’t want to, like, wrap their arms around me and embrace me,” she said. “That kind of hurt.”

Several fans on social media slammed Ayesha for whining about her insecurities yet again. She fell under fire recently after revealing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” that she desires for random men to hit on her in the same way women come for her famous husband.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Curry explained to Jada. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

“I don’t want it,” she added, “but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s lookin’.”

The backlash to her comments was swift and celebrities such as Wendy Williams, Gabrielle Union and Ayesha’s husband all rushed to defend her.

